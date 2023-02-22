Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Champions League: Real Madrid inflict heaviest European defeat for Liverpool in 56 years; Benzema nets brace

Liverpool suffered their heaviest European defeat in more than 56 years after Real Madrid came from 0-2 down to win 5-2 at Anfield in a frantic contest on Tuesday (February 21) evening. Brace’s from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Júnior and a solitary goal from Eder Militao saw the defending European champions clinch a historic win at Anfield, which was also Liverpool’s heaviest European at home.

Real Madrid stage monumental comeback

Vinicius Junior scored twice before the interval to cancel out Liverpool's early advantage and three unanswered goals in the second half - two of them scored by Karim Benzema - condemned Jurgen Klopp's side to their heaviest home defeat in Champions League history.

The Reds had threatened to overwhelm the world champions, their conquerors in the Champions League final in May, during a blistering opening period. Darwin Nunez's flick put them in front inside four minutes before Mohamed Salah seized on a Thibaut Courtois error.

With Real Madrid rocking, they instead showed that characteristic quality and calm, Vinicius rifling the ball low into the far corner of Alisson's net to pull one back, before the goalkeeper replicated the mistake by Courtois by gifting the Brazilian his second of the night.

Eder Militao's header from Luka Modric's free-kick gave Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead early in the second half before Benzema's shot deflected off Joe Gomez and beyond Alisson to silence Anfield. When Benzema later added a brilliant second, Liverpool were broken.

The result leaves Klopp and his players needing a miracle at the Bernabeu next month. The more immediate concern is that after a couple of confidence-boosting Premier League victories, the fragility that has marred Liverpool's season has been exposed once more.

Osimhen on target for Napoli, Kvaratskhelia misses penalty

Victor Osimhen scored his 20th goal of the season as Napoli beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved, Osimhen struck in the first half when he turned in Hirving Lozano's superb pass.

It got worse for Frankfurt midway through the second half as Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for a bad challenge. Giovanni di Lorenzo then added a second, placing into the far corner.

The victory gives Napoli a big advantage for the return leg in Italy on Wednesday, 15 March.

Latest Sports News