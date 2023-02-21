Women's T20 World Cup: India vs Australia set for semifinals as England hammer Pakistan by 114 runs

Follow us on Image Source : ICC England finished on top of points table

Powered by Nat Sciver-Brunt's magnificent 81 off 40 deliveries, England dominated Pakistan left, right and centre to win the dead rubber by 114 runs in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. England's Women's cricket team secured a comfortable win against Pakistan in their final group stage match of the Women's World T20 tournament. This is also the biggest win by any team in Women's T20 World Cup history.

The English team, which had already qualified for the semi-finals as table toppers along with India, used the game as a platform to fine-tune their preparation for the knock-out game on Friday. Their opener, Danielle Wyatt, got the team off to a great start with 59 runs off 33 balls. Katherine Sciver-Brunt then took the game away from Pakistan with her scintillating innings of 84 off just 48 balls, smashing 12 fours and a six in the process.

She was well supported by Amy Jones who made 47 runs off 31 balls. In reply, Pakistan were never in the game and could only manage 99 runs in their 20 overs as England finished unbeaten in the group stage. Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean both picked up a couple of wickets each.

Earlier, led by Smriti Mandhana's fireworks, Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India defeated Ireland by 5 runs (DLS) to enter the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2023. The match also saw Harmanpreet Kaur making history as she became the first Indian woman cricketer to score 3000 T2OI runs and play 150 T20I games.

Australia will take on India in the first semi-final on Thursday, with the winner of the New Zealand-South Africa match on Tuesday night to face England in the other semi-final.

Also Read

Latest Cricket News