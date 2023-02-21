Jay Shah announces TATA as title sponsor for WPL 2023; financial details not revealed

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
The tournament will be held at two venues in Mumbai – the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. This is an exciting time for women's cricket, as the tournament marks the first major league in India for the sport and will be an opportunity for the sport to gain further recognition and appreciation.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2023 21:32 IST
WPL Logo
Image Source : TWITTER WPL Logo

The Tata Group has been announced as the title sponsor of the inaugural Women's Premier League, set to begin in Mumbai on March 4. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the news, noting that the Tata Group's support will help to take women's cricket to the next level.

The financial details of the five-year deal have not been disclosed. However, the BCCI has secured media rights worth Rs 951 crore, while the five teams were sold at Rs 4700 crore. Among the players, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive at Rs 3.40 crore.

More to follow...

