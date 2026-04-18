Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to achieve major milestone ahead of IPL 2026 clash against DC

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 26th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18. While RCB have been in brilliant form, the season has not been quite the same for Delhi Capitals.

With the two sides all set to lock horns, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to achieve a major milestone. It is worth noting that the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals will be RCB’s 100th IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The side will become the first team in IPL history to play 100 matches at a single venue.

Kolkata Knight Riders sit in second place in the list with 98 games played at the Eden Gardens, alongside Mumbai Indians, sitting in third with 95 matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

There is no doubt that the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is one of the most iconic places to play in the country, and it could be interesting to see how Delhi Capitals fare when they travel to Bengaluru to take on the in-form RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to go to the top of the standings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL 2026 so far. With five matches played, the side has won four matches and has lost just once. The defending champions sit in second place in the standings and will look to put in another good showing.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals sit in sixth place in the standings. With two wins and two losses in four matches, Delhi Capitals have not been consistent, and they will hope for a good showing against the defending champions.

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