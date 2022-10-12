Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Champions League: Chelsea down AC Milan; Real rescue late point while Juventus continue bad run in Israel

Highlights Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw the two-time champions get the better of Milan

Real Madrid a late point against Shakhtar Donetsk

Juventus lost 2-0 to Maccabi Haifa and are now unlikely to progress to the knockouts

It was a sensational night for Chelsea on Tuesday as they ran out winners by 2-0 in the Champions League after beating AC Milan in Italy. Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw the two-time champions get the better of Italian giants as they now face a tough task to get out of the group. In other games, there was late rescue act for Real Madrid as they snatched a point while Juventus are now likely to miss out on the knockout phase after their 2-0 defeat to Maccabi Haifa.

Chelsea end Italian woes

Chelsea secured an important 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro thanks to goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Fikayo Tomori’s red card.

The former Blues defender was adjudged to have pulled back Mason Mount inside the penalty box midway through the first half with the referee pointing to the spot and sending off the England player. Milan were furious and Tomori took an age to leave the field.

But Graham Potter's side deserve huge credit for their professional job on the Italian side. Jorginho duly converted from the spot and when Aubameyang finished off a fine move, with Mount again to the fore, Chelsea were well on their way to a handsome win.

Image Source : GETTYReal Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Rudiger rescues point for Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger's brave late header earned Real Madrid a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk and took last year's winners into the Champions League last 16.

ALSO READ I England Cricket Board announces central contracts, marquee players miss out on coveted list | READ

Oleksandr Zubkov's header had given Shakhtar the lead in Warsaw where the Ukrainian side are hosting all their Group F matches.

Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time from Toni Kroos' cross. Real sit top of the group on 10 points, four clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.

The German side won 2-0 at Celtic on Tuesday to move above Shakhtar, who slip down to third in the group.

Image Source : GETTYJuventus vs Maccabi Haifa

Juventus embarrassed by Maccabi Haifa

Juventus face a tough task if they are to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League after suffering a shock loss away to Maccabi Haifa.

Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals for the Israeli side to leave Juventus third in Group H with two games left. Atzili's first came after only seven minutes when Pierre Cornud's cross bounced off Atzili's back and crept in.

The second saw Atzili fire a shot into the top corner after a bright run and pass by team-mate Frantzdy Pierrot. Juventus only have three points from their four matches, after they had beaten Maccabi Haifa 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium last week.

Latest Sports News