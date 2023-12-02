Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live: When and where to watch La Liga derby live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Barcelona forwards Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann during La Liga match on November 25, 2023

Barcelona will be hosting Atletico Madrid in one of the most famous Spanish derbies at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday night. Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are competing for the La Liga 2023-24 title with 31 points each, four points adrift leaders Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants secured the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 spot after beating Porto in their last game and now focus on defending La Liga season. They shared points with Rayo Vallecano in their last league game and are placed in the fourth position with 31 points in 14 games with nine wins.

Diego Simeone's men also bagged the Round of 16 qualifications with a 1-3 away win over Feyenoord in their last game. They have been excellent in La Liga this season with ten wins in 13 games and have played a game less than title rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in India:

When is the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will be played on Sunday, December 3

At what time does the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will begin at 9:00 PM Local Time (Barcelona, Spain) and 01:30 AM IST (December 4)

Where is the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match being played?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match live broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match online in India?

One can watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match online on the JioCinema website and app for free

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Possible Playing XIs

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Pena; Araujo, Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Saul, Koke, Riquelme; Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann

