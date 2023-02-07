Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Zomato responds with 'Cheeky' reply to Virat Kohli's lost phone tweet, suggests to order from Anushka's phone

Virat Kohli and Twitter has been one of the most engaged combinations in the Indian sports industry as his latest tweet made headlines. Virat, currently preparing for the upcoming Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came up with a hilarious tweet where he is reported to have lost an unpacked brand-new phone which was gifted to him and tweeted about the same.

Zomato comes up with cheeky reply

In a tweet posted on Tuesday (February 7), Virat tweeted, “Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?”

Upon his tweet, Zomato came up with a tweet of their own where they touted Virat to order from his wife Anushka Sharma’s phone.

“Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help,” read the cheeky tweet from Zomato.

While it is still not clear whether Virat has received the phone or not, his attention is firmly on the 1st Test in Nagpur, which kicks starts on Thursday (February 9). Virat will look to continue his impressive start to 2023 where he is already amongst the runs in a limited-overs format.

Virat eyes special 2000-run milestone in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat will probably have to wait until he enters his hometown of Delhi or Dharamshala to reach the 2000-run club as he needs 318 runs. Currently, the former India skipper resides on 1682 runs in 36 innings (20 matches) and will eye the milestone. The figure looks improbable to be achieved in Nagpur until Virat produces another special ton. He has also scored seven hundreds and five fifties against the team from Down Under and will hope to continue his rich form in 2023.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; expected to play BBL and T20 leagues

WTC race going down the wire

Australia will play a four-match Test series against India which kick starts on 9 February at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The series will have bearings on the World Test Championship (WTC) where both India and Australia are in pole positions to make the final in June while South Africa and Sri Lanka are also in contention with an outside chance if India fail to make the most of the opportunity.

Latest Cricket News