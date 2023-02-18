Saturday, February 18, 2023
     
Zimbabwe Cricket bans fan for looking to involve player in spot fixing with Indian bookmaker

The fan - Edward Walter Mupangano was looking to introduce Zimbabwe fast bowler Luke Jongwe to an Indian bookmaker.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2023 23:09 IST
Zimbabwe Cricket on Saturday said that it has banned a fan from the country's all cricket venues for five years due to his effort of getting a player involved in spot-fixing. The fan- Edward Walter Mupangano was looking to introduce Zimbabwe fast bowler Luke Jongwe to an Indian bookmaker. Mupangano admitted to violating Zimbabwe Cricket's Anti-Corruption Code and was banned for five years.

According to ZC, the bookmaker wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an international match in return for money.

"Edward Walter Mupangano, a 27-year-old cricket fan from Harare who in the past also had playing trials with a local club, received the sanction after he approached Luke Jongwe on 4 August 2022 and sought to introduce him to an Indian bookmaker who allegedly wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an international match in return for a payment amounting to USD 7000," ZC said in a statement.

"The facilitator himself would allegedly receive USD 3000 if the planned corrupt activity was successful," the statement added.

