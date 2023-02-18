IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Virat Kohli given out in 'doubtful' fashion as Team India left shocked in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli's LBW dismissal in 1st innings in Delhi

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India's former skipper Virat Kohli inspired a fightback in his team's batting after the Men in Blue lost 4 quick wickets in the first innings of the Delhi Test. In reply to Australia's 263, India were reduced to 66/4 as Nathan Lyon starred. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja took the charge after this and put up a crucial fifty-run stand before both the batters were sent back on LBW appeals. Meanwhile, Kohli's LBW was a bit 'doubtful' and he was 'unlucky' to walk backed after making 44 runs.

Australia's debutant left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann got Kohli out LBW but the former Indian skipper reviewed it. As the ultra-edged came, it showed big spikes with the ball sandwiched between bat and pad. The big question was whether Kohli has hit it with the bat first or not. The third umpire thought it was pad first and went to ball tracking, which showed the umpire's call (out) on the ball hitting and Kohli had to go back.

Watch the Video:

As Kohli walked back, he was seen as disappointed and so was the Indian dressing room. The team's batting coach was seen as unhappy with the decision. Later, Kohli also looked shocked by the call when he saw the incident on TV in the dressing room.

The incident has also sparked a debate on social media. Cricket expert Wasim Jaffer wrote on Twitter, "That wasn't out to me. Too much doubt in there." Cricketer Abhinav Mukund was also surprised by the incident. "Didn't Virat get out like this against SL (NZ) at home last year? Both times I felt it was not out. Firstly it hit the bat, let's not even get into how unlucky he is with umpires call. Was shaping up nicely. India in a bit of trouble," he wrote on Twitter.

Notably, as per Law 36.2.2 if the ball hits the pad and bat at the same it should considered as bat first. India were jolted by early blows as Nathan Lyon accounted for India's top order. The Aussie wizard scalped a five-wicket haul and became only the third bowler in the world to take 100 Test wickets againts India.

Latest Cricket News