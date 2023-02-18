Saturday, February 18, 2023
     
  English News
  Sports
  Cricket
  5. INDW vs ENGW: Harmanpreet Kaur shatters Rohit Sharma's WORLD record as India face England in Women's T20 WC

INDW vs ENGW: Harmanpreet Kaur shatters Rohit Sharma's WORLD record as India face England in Women's T20 WC

INDW vs ENGW: Harmanpreet Kaur's India look to consolidate their spot in the semifinal of the Women's World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur's India face Heather Knight's England.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2023 19:33 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur achieves BIG feat in T20Is
Image Source : INDIA TV Harmanpreet Kaur achieves BIG feat in T20Is

INDW vs ENGW: Indian Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday scripted history when she took the field in her team's match against England. Table toppers from Group B- India and England are fighting out at St George's Park, Gqeberha to consolidate their spots in the semifinals. India opted to bowl first as the overhead conditions favoured seam bowling. Meanwhile, as Kaur stepped out on the field, she shattered Rohit Sharma's World record.

Harmanpreet surpasses Rohit Sharma

India women's team captain Kaur has surpassed her counterpart Rohit Sharma to become the most capped International Player in T20Is. She had earlier featured in 148 T20Is, which was equal to Sharma. But she made her 149th T20I appearance against England women in the Group B match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

More to follow...

