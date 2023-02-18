Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India's wait continues as England outclass Women in Blue in Gqeberha

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England beat India in Women's T20 WC

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: The Indian Women's Cricket team on Saturday suffered their first defeat of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur's India fell 11 runs short against England's 151-run total at St George's Park, Gqeberha. With this India's wait to beat England in T20 World Cups continues.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first. India made the most of the start as Renuka Thakur starred. But England kept the run flow going and amassed over 150 runs. India were on to a task on the challenging wicket. Even though Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh kept India in the hunt, the Women in Blue lost the match by 11 runs.

For England, Nat Sciver and Amy Jones starred with the bat. After the loss of 3 quick wickets, Sciver and Knight stabilised England's innings, before Jones gave the finishing touches. For India, Renuka Singh scalped her first-ever T20I fifer as she rocked the English lineup. In the chase, Smriti Mandhana starred but with the fall of regular wickets, India were always under the pump. The fall of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah dented India's chances. Richa Ghosh put up a fight but that was always difficult as the run rate went above 15 and the outfield slowed down.

India's wait continues

India's wait to beat England in the T20 World Cups continues as they have now lost all 6 times against them. Also, India stand on second position in the points table and are yet to qualify for the semifinal. They next face Ireland on 20th February and would need to win to assure a spot in the final four.

India's Playing XI:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

England's Playing XI:

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

