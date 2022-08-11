ZIM vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Bangladesh regain redemption, work their way through Sikandar Raza's magic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCBTIGERS) Bangladesh defeat Zimbabwe in the last ODI of the series

In a shocking change of events, Bangladesh has had an extremely tough time in the Zimbabwe series. The hosts who were not even considered favorites at the start of the tour have ended up winning both the T20I and ODI series by a margin of 2-1. Courtesy of Sikandar Raza's magnificent run, Zimbabwe was able to outplay the visitors in the ODI series. In a remarkable comeback, Bangladesh as of now has avoided a clean sweep but they will have plenty of things to rectify before this year's ICC T20I World Cup and next year's ICC ODI World Cup.

The hosts won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Tamim Iqbal failed to make any notable contribution and perished on 19 runs off 30 deliveries. Anamul Haque steadied his team's ship and guided them through a tough phase of play. Haque with a strike rate of 107.04 scored 76 off 71 deliveries. In the process, he hit 6 fours and 4 sixes. Bangladesh faced a minor setback with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim departing in quick succession. Mahmudullah joined Anamul and they stitched a partnership of 77 runs. Bangladesh batsman Afif Hossain walked out with some serious intent and he ended up scoring 85 off 81 deliveries with 6 fours and 2 sixes to his name. The lower order could make no impactful runs and Bangladesh at the end of 50 overs managed to score just 256/9.

Continuing their golden run and Sikandar Raza's red hot form, the hosts were expected to chase this target down, but the Bangladesh bowlers were extremely meticulous with the ball as they dismissed both openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tadiwanashe Marumani for 0 and 1 respectively. Centurion from the first match Innocent Kaia too departed for 10 runs which he scored off 22 runs. With all eyes glued to Sikandar Raza, he was expected to put up a show, but Ebadot Hossain got him on the very first ball and disturbed his stump work. The Zimbabwe batting could not recover from this and bundled out on 151.

Zimbabwe had already won the series in the 2nd ODI and was looking for a clean sweep, but the Bangladesh bowlers were spot on with their plans and execution which denied Zimbabwe the result they were looking for.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande(w), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

