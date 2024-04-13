Yuzvendra Chahal or Ravi Bishnoi? Who holds aces in selection for T20 World Cup?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal or Ravi Bishnoi? Two star spinners and consistent performers are vying for probably one spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. Chahal's experience or Bishnoi's guile? Who holds the aces for it?

The Indian team for the global showpiece event is set to be announced by the end of April or at the start of May and the Indian selectors will be having their eyes pinned on these two players to make a decision in time. But should India go back to Chahal or keep going with Bishnoi as they have done so far?

Bishnoi burst onto the T20I scene in February 2022 against West Indies and impressed in his first outing. The youngster picked two wickets for 17 on his debut and has risen up the ranks in recent times. He has been the first-choice spinner for the Indian team since last year which Chahal seemingly falling behind the pack.

In April 2023, Bishnoi has played the most games by an Indian spinner in the format with 14 matches to his name. During the same period, Chahal has played 5 games and he conceded his position in ODIs too as Kuldeep Yadav took the mantle.

But in the ongoing Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals spinner looks in brilliant form as if he is looking to prove a point. He is standing up on his stature of being a wicket-taker on crucial junctions. He has done this several times this season. During RR's clash against Mumbai Indians when Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma rebuilt the innings after going 20/4, Chahal struck. He removed the MI skipper before accounting for Tilak to derail the five-time champions.

Bishnoi is mingy in a couple of matches but has been short in the wickets column. He has picked four wickets and has gone for runs at an economy of 8.06. His wicket-taking average reads 32.25. On the other hand, Chahal has 10 scalps in five games and has an economy of 7.33 and an economy of 13.20.

India must have locked Kuldeep Yadav as their lead spin bowler with the rejuvenated rise he has shown across formats. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are likely to be picked too with their all-round abilities. This probably leaves only one spot for Bishnoi and Chahal.

It seems an easy choice to pick Chahal looking at the current form but the management has invested heavily in Bishnoi over the past two years. During this rise, he became the World No.1 T20I bowler too after his exploits against Australia in the December 2023 series. He was the leading wicket-taker and the Player of the Series too.

Chahal looks ahead on current form and Bishnoi knows the time is running out and the finishing line is near as the selection day is not far ahead.