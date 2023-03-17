Yuvraj Singh shares heartfelt post for Rishabh Pant, says this champion is going to rise again

Follow us on Image Source : YUVRAJ SINGH/TWITTER Yuvraj Singh and Rishabh Pant

Former India star player Yuvraj Singh shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle for Rishabh Pant who is recovering from multiple injuries. Yuvraj recently met the wicket-keeper batter Pant and expressed that it was good catching up and having a laugh.

"Onto baby steps!!! This champion is going to rise again. Was good catching up and having a laugh. What a guy, positive and always funny!! More power to you," Yuvraj posted on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, Pant underwent knee surgery after his right ligaments were damaged in an accident. He had survived a serious accident when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider. He sustained cuts on his forehead and had a severely bruised back along with injuries on his knee and ankle.

When it comes to comebacks in cricket, Yuvraj's comeback is often talked about. Soon after his exploits in the 2011 World Cup, he was diagnosed with cancer, for which he took treatment in the US before making a comeback to the Indian team. He was discharged from the hospital after his third and final chemotherapy in March 2012.

Earlier, David Warner also expressed how Pant's absence in the Delhi Capitals camp will impact the team in IPL 2023. Pant is going to miss the tournament and in his place, David Warner has been named the captain of his franchise.

"We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games," Warner said in a statement.

"On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

Also Read:

IPL 2023: MI Probable Playing XI, feat Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

Indian men's hockey team jump to 4th rank in world rankings after consecutive wins in Pro League

Latest Cricket News