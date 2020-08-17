'Yun hi chala chal Mahi': Watch Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh, who shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni for a large part of his career, took to his social media profiles to pay tribute to the former Indian captain.

Dhoni and Yuvraj have shared the Indian dressing room for a large part of their careers. The duo lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup trophies together, and was involved in many memorable partnerships during its time in the national team.

Taking to his official social media profiles, Yuvraj wrote, "Congratulations @msdhoni on a great career! Enjoyed lifting the 2007 and 2011 WC trophies together for our country and our many partnerships on the field. My best wishes to you for the future."

He also shared a video which featured a montage of many memorable moments between the two during their time in international cricket.

Dhoni and Yuvraj were the two unbeaten batsmen during the successful chase in the final of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka, as the former secured India a second World Cup title with a six.

Yuvraj has already retired from international cricket, hanging his boots in 2019. The player has since been making appearances in international T20 leagues. Dhoni, meanwhile, will continue to play in the Indian Premier League where he captains the Chennai Super Kings.

