Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts unique milestone with third 150 plus score in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his 200 against England in the Rajkot Test on February 18, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded one of the best innings of his short career to set multiple milestones in red-ball cricket on Sunday. The in-form youngster smashed 214* off just 236 balls as India recorded 430 in their second innings forcing England to chase a 557-run target.

Jaiswal was forced to retire hurt after registering his third Test hundred on Day 3 in Rajkot on Saturday. But he returned to bat on Day 4 and converted his hundred into a double century. Jaiswal also remained unbeaten when Rohit Sharma declared India's innings just before the tea.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter now has scored 861 runs in just 13 Test innings with the help of three centuries. He became the first Indian player and seventh overall to convert his first three hundreds into 150-plus scores in Test cricket history.

Jaiswal scored 173 against West Indies in his debut Test match in July last year and then registered his maiden double hundred in the Vizag Test against England in this series. The former South African skipper Graeme Smith is only cricket in the world to convert his first four hundreds into 150-plus scores.

Players to convert their first hundreds into 150-plus scores in Tests: