Yashasvi Jaiswal on the cusp of creating all-time record for India in Tests

India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has been exceptional, to say the least, in the ongoing Test series against England. He has so far amassed 545 runs in six innings at an average of 109 and a strike-rate of 81.10. With his second consecutive double-century in the third Test, the left-hander plundered records for fun as well.

Ever since he made his debut for India in Test cricket, he has amassed 861 in his career in just 13 innings at an average of 71.75 with three centuries and two fifties to his name. All of his three centuries have been converted into big one as the youngster has crossed the 200-run mark twice while also smashing a 150+ score against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Jaiswal is chasing a massive all-time record for India in the longest format of the game.

He has a chance of becoming the player fastest to 1000 runs in Test cricket if he scored 139 runs in next four Test matches. Cheteshwar Pujara and Sunil Gavaskar are jointly on top of this list as he got to the milestone in just 11 Test matches of his career. Overall, it will be the second fastest after Don Bradman who completed 1000 runs in Test cricket in his seventh match in the format. When it comes to fastest to the landmark in terms of innings, Jaiswal will have to score 139 runs in the next innings itself to join Kambli who did it in only 14 outings with the bat.

Indian players fastest to 1000 runs in Tests (Number of Tests played)

Player Tests Cheteshwar Pujara 11 Sunil Gavaskar 11 Vinod Kambli 12

As far as the ongoing WTC 2023-25 is concerned, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer here as well having made his debut at the start of the cycle. He is the highest run-scorer currently with Australia opener Usman Khawaja just behind him having amassed 855 runs thus far.