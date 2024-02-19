Monday, February 19, 2024
     
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan create all-time record for India in Tests

India thrashed England by 434 runs in the third Test of the five-match series in Rajkot. The fact that India could amass a massive lead of 556 runs was due to the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan as they created an all-time record for the country in Tests.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 19, 2024 14:49 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke records for fun with his second consecutive double century in Tests. He smashed an unbeaten 214 off just 236 balls with 14 fours and 12 sixes to his name helping India amass a massive lead of 556 runs in the second innings. He was well supported by Sarfaraz Khan who also remained unbeaten on 68 runs with six fours and three maximums.

The duo added an unbeaten 172 for the fifth wicket in the second innings in 26.2 overs before Rohit Sharma decided to declare. The partnership, at more than run-a-ball, is highest for India breaking the eight-year-old record involving Ravindra Jadeja and Karun Nair in Chennai. The duo had added 138 at better than run-a-ball, also against England in December 2016.

Coming back to Sarfaraz-Jaiswal stand, they joined hands at 258/4 on the fourth day, when India were still looking to set a daunting target for England. Both of them pressed on the acclerator right from the word go making the visitors chase the leather in every way possible. As far as the partnerships at a run-rate of more than six for India are concerned, the duo of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag are also part of this list and interestingly, Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have also done it a couple of years ago.

Highest partnerships for India in Tests at run-rate of more than 6

Partners Runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan 172*
Ravindra Jadeja and Karun Nair 138
Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag 113
Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami 102
MS Dhoni and Mohammed Kaif 101

As far as the match is concerned, thanks to the record partnership between Jaiswal and Sarfaraz, India declared their second innings at 430/4 setting a mammoth target of 556 runs for England who capitulated under pressure. They were bundled out for just 122 runs in their second essay losing the match by 434 runs.

