WTC Final 2023 breaks records, becomes most watched Test match ever

The recently concluded World Test Championship final 2023 has emerged as the most watched Test match ever. According to data from BARC India (Broadcast Audience Research Council), the WTC Final 2023 was watched by 124 million viewers, 32% more than the previous record during the WTC Final 2021.

BARC data for live broadcast across U+R, 2+ audience reports that Star Sports managed to garner 124 million views during a five-day match at the Oval. The official broadcasters also recorded an unbelievable 14.4 billion minutes of watch time, breaking the previous records numbers achieved during the India-New Zealand match in the WTC final in 2021.

India and Australia, the current top two teams in ICC Test charts, played out an entertaining game at The Oval from June 7 to June 11. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the crucial toss but Pat Cummins-led Australian team was quick to adapt to tricky playing conditions and won the match by 209 runs on Day 5.

Travis Head and Steve Smith pulled off big first innings total while the Indian team's top order struggled against Australia's pace attack. The only positive outcome for India was the impressive innings by the returning veteran Ajinkya Rahane who recorded an impressive 89 and 46 scores.

“Surpassing the billion minutes garnered for the previous edition of ICC WTC Final and any other test match in history," a spokesperson for Star Sports said. "The overwhelming response from fans is a testament to our relentless efforts to enhance accessibility to cricket and foster a deeper passion for the game. Star Sports’ marketing campaigns, coverage standards, and ground-breaking programming exemplify our unwavering mission to serve sports fans across the country. This record reaffirms our conviction in the growth potential of sports and marquee sporting properties on TV.”

Star Sports is also an official broadcast for the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It will also broadcast India's tour of South Africa after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup.

