WPL is an example for girls in all kinds of sports, says Mumbai Indians team owner Mrs Nita Ambani

Mumbai Indians went down in their last league stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The crushing didn't do much harm to them as the defending champions have already qualified for the next round. MI Women also had their team owner Mrs Nita Ambani witnessing the action from the stands and she was delighted to see the team do well this season as well.

She is also happy that the cricketers in India are getting a chance to rub shoulders with the best in the world in WPL and cited Sajeevan Sajana's example to prove why parents should encourage their girls to take up sports if they wish. For the unversed, Sajana became a star overnight after smashing Alice Capsey for a six in the season opener when MI needed five runs off the last ball.

"What a platform for our girls to perform. These girls are getting to play with the best in the world and it is such a heart-warming feeling. I saw Sajana getting the award. She is a graduate in political science, her father is an autorickshaw driver and she chose to play cricket. I hope this sets an example for parents to encourage their girls choose what profession they wish. Not only for cricket, WPL is an example for girls in all kinds of sports," Nita Ambani said.

"I have been in cricket since 2010 and watching these girls play is one of my most heart-warming experiences. MI is known to be a family and all I tell them is go out, do your best and enjoy yourself," she added. MI team owner also had words of praise for the captain Harmanpreet Kaur who has led from the front scoring runs this season. She also lauded the support staff led by head coach Charlotte Edwards and Jhulan Goswami for their superb work so far.

"I must say that as One Family, Harmanpreet has really led from the front. Look at the last game she played, just fabulous. Our dressing room atmosphere has been fantastic with our support staff led by Charlotte and Jhulan. I think that comes on to the field. MI is One Family and we play as one," Nita added.