WPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru play?

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will kick off the second edition of the Women's Premier League in a high-voltage clash at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, February 23. WPL 2024 is set to be played at two different venues with five teams engaging in 22 matches.

Bengaluru will play host to the season opener and the next ten games while New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to schedule the last eleven games, including both the eliminator and final.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to a positive start to their campaign on Friday while Delhi Capitals will be seeking revenge for a heartbreaking defeat in the final of the WPL 2023. Mumbai have won two of their three WPL encounters against Bengaluru and are tipped as favourites to mount a title challenge in the upcoming season.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface in t20 cricket. The flat surface and short boundaries are likely to be expected for the WPL 2024 matches which can result in high-scoring games. Teams batting first have won only seven of 18 T20 games played here so both captains are likely to prefer to field first on Friday.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru T20 numbers

Total T20 Matches: 18

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 141

Average second innings score: 136

Highest total scored: 212/4 by India vs Afghanistan

Highest score chased: 194/3 by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 99/10 by South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women

Lowest total defended: 114/7 by Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women

WPL 2024 Match 1 squads:

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal (wk), Ashwani Kumari.