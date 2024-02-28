WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris shine in UP Warriorz's dominant win over Mumbai Indians

Follow us on Image Source : UP WARRIORZ Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire against MI in the WPL 2024 match on February 28

UP Warriorz recorded their first win of the Women's Premier League 2024 season with a dominant performance against in-form Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. An impressive all-round performance from Grace Harris and a quick 25-ball fifty from Kiran Navgire helped the Warriorz chase down a 162-run target with seven wickets and 22 balls remaining.

Hayley Matthews ended her poor run of form with her first fifty of the season to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging total batting first. But, UP Warriorz openers Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire smashed a 94-run stand off just 55 balls for the opening wicket to decide an early result at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mumbai Indians lost their star captain Harmanpreet Kaur and a pace bowler Shabnim Ismail to minor injuries prior to the game. Humaira Kazi and English pacer Issy Wong replaced Kaur and Ismail for Mumbai while UP added pacer Anjali Sarwani in the place of veteran spinner Gouher Sultana.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

More to follow...