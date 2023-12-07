WPL 2024 Auction Live: When and where to watch player auction? Live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur at WPL 2023 final

The player auction for the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place in Mumbai on Saturday, December 9. The WPL 2024 player auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian time) and will be live broadcast on TV and for online streaming.

A total of 165 players will go under the hammer with 30 slots to be filled on Saturday. Five teams have already submitted their list of retained and released players and will get a last chance to strengthen their squad for the next season.

Nine overseas slots are available to grab with Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin and Shabnim Ismail among 61 non-Indian players shortlisted for the auction. Dottin and Kim Garth are slotted in the top bracket of INR 50 lakh while four players are listed in the INR 40 lakh bracket.

Gujarat Giants will enter the auction with the biggest purse of INR 5.95 crore as they released a majority of the squad. The defending champions Mumbai Indians have the lowest amount of INR 2.1 crore left in their purse while Delhi Capitals have only three slots available for the auction.

WPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Details:

Indian fans can watch live Women's Premier League 2024 player auction on TV on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels. Fans can also enjoy free live streaming of the WPL auction on the JioCinema app and website. The auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST but the broadcaster will run a pre-show from 2:00 PM IST.

Purse and Slots for WPL 2024 Auction:

Team No. of Players Purse Available (INR) Overall Slots Available Overseas Slots Mumbai Indians 13 2.10 crore 5 1 Delhi Capitals 15 2.25 crore 3 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 3.35 crore 7 3 UP Wariorz 13 4.00 crore 5 1 Gujarat Giants 8 5.95 crore 10 3 Total 60 17.65 crore 30 9

