Friday, February 23, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WPL 2024: 500 women to get free walk-in for season opener between MI and DC in Bengaluru

WPL 2024: 500 women to get free walk-in for season opener between MI and DC in Bengaluru

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to commence on February 23 (Friday) with the match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Before the season opener, superstar Bollywood actors will also set the stage on fire in the opening ceremony.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2024 13:04 IST
WPL 2024
Image Source : GETTY WPL 2024 is set to commence today

The buzz around the Women's Premier League (WPL) is unreal at the moment especially in Bengaluru where the first half of the second season is set to take place starting from February 23 (Friday). The opening game of the tournament is scheduled to be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning respectively. The tickets for the Bengaluru leg also opened around a week ago and the demand for the same was also decent.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has made a good gesture ahead of the first match of the season announcing free entry for first 500 women. The official Twitter handle of WPL has confirmed the development on the match day. Free entry will be allowed from the P3 Annexe stand as the opening ceremony will get underway at 6:30 PM IST with the first ball scheduled at 7:30 PM.

The opening ceremony is set to be a grand affair with the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth Malhotra among a few others. Even the match is a star-studded affair as the finalists of the last season are locking horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Apart from Kaur and Lanning, players like Amelia Kerr, Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues Nat Sciver Brunt among many others will be taking the field much to the delight of the fans. Both sides will be eyeing to start the tournament on a high. In terms of head to head record, MI have won two out of three matches including the final last year but DC are also a strong unit and can give MI a run for their money.

Squads

Related Stories
England's spin stock on decline as leg-spinner leaves India tour midway to fly back home

England's spin stock on decline as leg-spinner leaves India tour midway to fly back home

Shakib Al Hasan to skip entire Sri Lanka tour, BCB confirms

Shakib Al Hasan to skip entire Sri Lanka tour, BCB confirms

Ravichandran Ashwin registers historic century against England

Ravichandran Ashwin registers historic century against England

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement