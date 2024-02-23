WPL 2024: 500 women to get free walk-in for season opener between MI and DC in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WPL 2024 is set to commence today

The buzz around the Women's Premier League (WPL) is unreal at the moment especially in Bengaluru where the first half of the second season is set to take place starting from February 23 (Friday). The opening game of the tournament is scheduled to be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning respectively. The tickets for the Bengaluru leg also opened around a week ago and the demand for the same was also decent.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has made a good gesture ahead of the first match of the season announcing free entry for first 500 women. The official Twitter handle of WPL has confirmed the development on the match day. Free entry will be allowed from the P3 Annexe stand as the opening ceremony will get underway at 6:30 PM IST with the first ball scheduled at 7:30 PM.

The opening ceremony is set to be a grand affair with the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth Malhotra among a few others. Even the match is a star-studded affair as the finalists of the last season are locking horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Apart from Kaur and Lanning, players like Amelia Kerr, Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues Nat Sciver Brunt among many others will be taking the field much to the delight of the fans. Both sides will be eyeing to start the tournament on a high. In terms of head to head record, MI have won two out of three matches including the final last year but DC are also a strong unit and can give MI a run for their money.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi