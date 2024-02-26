World Test Championship Points table: India strengthen 2nd position after series sealing win over England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

India have defeated England in the fourth Test of the five-match series in Ranchi by five wickets chasing down 192 runs successfully. With this win, they have also sealed the series with an unassailable lead of 3-1 with one Test match to go in Dharamsala. It was an even contest between the two teams as, at one stage, India were 72 runs away when they lost Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan off consecutive deliveries.

But then Dhruv Jurel who took India within touching distance in the first innings, showed immense calm and composure along with Shubman Gill to take India over the line in the tricky chase. This is India's fifth win in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in eight matches and are still at the second position in the points table with the PCT of 64.58. Meanwhile, England continue to sink in the table and are at the eighth place with the PCT of 19.44 with this being their fifth loss in nine outings in this cycle. This loss has hurt England massively as it also affects their chances to make it to the top two.

Updated WTC Points table

Teams M W L T D N/R PT PCT New Zealand 4 3 1 0 0 0 36 75 India 8 5 2 0 1 0 62 64.58 Australia 10 6 3 0 1 0 66 55 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 0 22 36.66 West Indies 4 1 2 0 1 0 16 33.33 South Africa 4 1 3 0 0 0 12 25 England 9 3 5 0 1 0 21 21.87 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

As for the other teams, New Zealand continue to be on top winning three out of four matches in this cycle. Australia are at the third after losing to the West Indies in the pink ball Test with the PCT of 55. Interestingly, Bangladesh are at the fourth position with PCT of 50 but they have played only two Tests thus far while Pakistan and the West Indies follow at fifth and sixth position. South Africa lost crucial points sending second string squad for New Zealand tour and are at seventh with PCT of 25.

India's brilliant record at home is intact and even England, with all their aggressive might, could not breach the Indian frontier. The fifth and final Test match between India and England now will commence after a break on March 7 in Dharamsala.