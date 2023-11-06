World Record! Virat Kohli becomes only cricketer in history to achieve huge milestone after his 49th ODI ton

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI century against South Africa in Kolkata in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli continues to mount runs in international cricket and his 35th birthday proved to be extra special as he smashed a record-equalling 49th ODI century against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Kohli now has the joint-most centuries in ODI history. Everyone knows that Kohli equalled Tendulkar's record of most number of centuries in ODIs but not only he equalled one, he broke one of his records. Kohli has now the most centuries in the world in white-ball cricket.

Kohli, who has a lone century in T20Is which he scored against Afghanistan in Asia Cup T20 last year, has now 50 centuries in white-ball cricket and is now one ahead of Tendulkar, who played just one T20I and scored 10 runs. Kohli, who has still some cricket left in him, is likely to add a few more before calling it a day as he is looking in superb touch and the half-century of hundreds in ODIs is in touching distance.

Captain Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 35 hundreds (31 in ODIs and four in T20Is) with Ricky Ponting next having scored 30 tons.

Most centuries in white-ball cricket

50 centuries - Virat Kohli (India) - 49 in ODIs, 1 in T20Is

49 centuries - Sachin Tendulkar (India) - all in ODIs

35 centuries - Rohit Sharma (India) - 31 in ODIs, 4 in T20Is

30 centuries - Ricky Ponting (Australia) - all in ODIs

28 centuries - Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - all in ODIs

Kohli has 543 runs to his name in the ongoing World Cup and is just 7 runs behind Quinton de Kock, who is the leading run-getter in the tournament. Kohli and Rohit's form has been heartwarming for India and will be key at the business end if the Men in Blue have to go all the way.

Latest Cricket News