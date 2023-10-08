World Cup updated points table after match 5: India still below Pakistan after beating Australia in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs Australia in CWC 2023 on October 8

Tournament hosts India kicked off their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a memorable six-wicket win over Australia on Sunday, October 8. Indian cricket team pulled off an impressive all-round performance at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium to earn crucial two points. Australia, five-time champions, struggled for a positive start and kicked off their campaign from the sixth position in the points table.

India and Australia completed the first round of the World Cup 2023 with a thrilling encounter. India recorded a six-wicket win while chasing 200 runs and occupied the fifth position in the updated points table with a net run rate of 0.883. However, India remain at the bottom of the list of winners after the first round due to their net run rate.

Last edition's runner-up New Zealand occupy the top spot after their stunning nine-wicket win against England. The Kiwis maintained a healthy net run rate of 2.149 as they chased a 283-run target in just 36.2 overs. South Africa are placed in the second position after thrashing Sri Lanka by 102 runs while defending a record 428 runs in their opening game of the tournament on Saturday.

The defending champions England remain at the bottom after their heavy loss against New Zealand in the opener in Ahmedabad on October 5. Australia, Afghanistan, Netherlands and Sri Lanka sit in the bottom of the World Cup points table and will target their maiden win in the second round starting from Monday (October 9).

ICC World Cup 2023 Updated Points Table:

Standings Team W L NR Pts NRR 1 New Zealand 1 0 0 2 2.149 2 South Africa 1 0 0 2 2.040 3 Pakistan 1 0 0 2 1.620 4 Bangladesh 1 0 0 2 1.438 5 India 1 0 0 2 0.883 6 Australia 0 1 0 0 -0.883 7 Afghanistan 0 1 0 0 -1.438 8 Netherlands 0 1 0 0 -1.620 9 Sri Lanka 0 1 0 0 -2.040 10 England 0 1 0 0 -2.149

