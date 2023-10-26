'Will be shocking if India doesn't qualify': Shikhar Dhawan drops bold remark for World Cup semis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shikhar Dhawan and Indian Cricket team.

The race for the World Cup semifinals has begun to heat up with teams giving it their all in the mid-stage of the tournament. The Indian Cricket team is the best-placed one in the points table and is the only one to have not suffered any defeat in the tournament. The Men in Blue have won each of their five games in the tournament and have a foot in the semifinals already.

However, out of favour Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has made a bold prediction on the teams qualifying for the semifinals. Dhawan highlighted India, New Zealand and South Africa's domination in the tournament. But he then stressed on net run rate factor and stated that it would be shocking if either of them failed to qualify for the last four.

"Every World Cup match is reshaping the points table, with India, SA, and New Zealand securing their spots in the semis. Now, the spotlight is on the race for the 4th spot, demanding keen attention to net run rate. Will be shocking if one of India-NZ-SA doesn’t qualify for SF. What do you guys think? Share your thoughts!" Dhawan wrote on social media platform X.

The Cricket World Cup is seeing a string of upsets and major tweaks in the points table in a very short span. England were on the 6th spot in the points table before their loss to South Africa. But they were pushed to the 9th place after their single loss and then to the 10th spot after Afghanistan's win over Pakistan.

Australia were in the 10th spot after they were winless in the first two matches. But their 2 wins in the next 2 games boosted them up to the 4th place.

As of now, India, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia are in the top four of the points table. The hosts are undefeated with 10 points in 5 games. The Proteas and the Kiwis have 4 wins each in 5 games but due to their superior net run rate, South Africa are in second. The Aussies have 3 wins in 5 matches and are in the 4th place.

Latest Cricket News