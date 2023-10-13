Shubman Gill on road to full recovery, participation in IND vs PAK clash still in doubt

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill.

Indian opener Shubman Gill is on the road to recover completely from the dengue illness that he suffered just before India's 2023 World Cup campaign began in Chennai. Gill's debut in a World Cup match has been delayed as the star opener was nursing his dengue fever. He was in Chennai but has now reached Ahmedabad and has hit the nets ahead of the India vs Pakistan game in the city on October 14.

Gill tested positive for dengue when he arrived in Chennai ahead of India's tournament opener against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As the team travelled to Delhi for the second contest, Gill remained in Chennai and was also briefly admitted to a hospital due to a drop in his platelet count and some mandatory tests. But in a recent update on star batter, he is on the road to recover completely from his illness but his participation in the high-octane IND vs PAK game is still under the clouds.

According to Cricbuzz, Gill batted at the nets for about half an hour on Thursday - the day he arrived in Ahmedabad to rejoin the team. He initially arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium at 11 AM on Thursday and was there for an hour. He then went to the adjacent grounds and batted for about 30 minutes as the Gujarat Cricket Association arranged a net session with six bowlers, along with a throwdown specialist.

Zaka Ashraf arrives in Ahmedabad for IND vs PAK clash

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf has reportedly arrived in Ahmedabad along with his wife for the high-octane clash between the two arch-rivals. "He has come here as a guest of the BCCI," a PCB official said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

India and Pakistan will be playing their third match in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. Both the Asian Giants have made winning starts to their campaigns with India beating Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan thumped Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their opening two fixtures.

