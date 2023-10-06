World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill down with dengue, set to miss Australia clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

The 13th edition of ODI World Cup kicked off on October 5 with New Zealand thrashing England by nine wickets in the opener. Team India is set to start their campaign against five-time champions Australia. However, a couple of days before the clash, they have been dealt with a huge blow as opener Shubman Gill has tested positive for dengue.

He was down with fever and didn't attend India's practice sessions in Chennai either. The star batter underwent dengue tests and the report confirmed today according to ESPNCricinfo. He is now set to miss the team's opening encounter now. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are the other two contenders to open the innings now with Rohit Sharma.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News