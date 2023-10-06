Friday, October 06, 2023
     
World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill down with dengue, set to miss Australia clash

Team India has been dealt with a huge blow as star opener Shubman Gill is not well and has tested positive for. It remains to be seen now who opens the innings with Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are the two options available.

The 13th edition of ODI World Cup kicked off on October 5 with New Zealand thrashing England by nine wickets in the opener. Team India is set to start their campaign against five-time champions Australia. However, a couple of days before the clash, they have been dealt with a huge blow as opener Shubman Gill has tested positive for dengue.

He was down with fever and didn't attend India's practice sessions in Chennai either. The star batter underwent dengue tests and the report confirmed today according to ESPNCricinfo. He is now set to miss the team's opening encounter now. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are the other two contenders to open the innings now with Rohit Sharma.

More to follow...

