World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan rise to fifth spot after thumping Sri Lanka in Pune

Afghanistan snapped Sri Lanka's two-match winning streak to claim their third win of the competition while playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the victory has helped them climb the fifth spot on the points table.

Afghanistan have now won three games in the marquee tournament and have collected six points to their credit. Their net run rate (NRR) is a matter of slight concern and something that they would want to improve on going forward in the competition.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side has a tough road ahead though and will have to play its best cricket in order to make it to the semifinals of the competition. Afghanistan have three more matches to play in the round-robin stage against the Netherlands, Australia and South Africa.

On the other hand, the loss has pushed the Lankan Lions to the sixth spot. They have two wins in six matches and their net run rate (-0.275) also doesn't make for a good reading. India are at the top with 12 points after six matches and are unbeaten in the tournament.

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405 South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032 New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232 Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970 Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718 Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387 Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338 England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

