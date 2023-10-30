Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan rise to fifth spot after thumping Sri Lanka in Pune

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan rise to fifth spot after thumping Sri Lanka in Pune

The race to the semifinals has gained momentum now in the ongoing World Cup 2023. All the ten participating nations are still in contention to finish in the top four as the round-robin stage of the tournament continues to roll on.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2023 23:01 IST
Afghanistan players celebrate after the dismissal of Pathum Nissanka.
Image Source : AP Afghanistan players celebrate after the dismissal of Pathum Nissanka.

Afghanistan snapped Sri Lanka's two-match winning streak to claim their third win of the competition while playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the victory has helped them climb the fifth spot on the points table.

Afghanistan have now won three games in the marquee tournament and have collected six points to their credit. Their net run rate (NRR) is a matter of slight concern and something that they would want to improve on going forward in the competition. 

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side has a tough road ahead though and will have to play its best cricket in order to make it to the semifinals of the competition. Afghanistan have three more matches to play in the round-robin stage against the Netherlands, Australia and South Africa.

On the other hand, the loss has pushed the Lankan Lions to the sixth spot. They have two wins in six matches and their net run rate (-0.275) also doesn't make for a good reading. India are at the top with 12 points after six matches and are unbeaten in the tournament.

Related Stories
Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as chief selector of Pakistan cricket team

Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as chief selector of Pakistan cricket team

Sri Lanka cricket's 'first superfan' Percy Abeysekera passes away

Sri Lanka cricket's 'first superfan' Percy Abeysekera passes away

SL vs AFG: Afghanistan's dream run in World Cup continues, defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune

SL vs AFG: Afghanistan's dream run in World Cup continues, defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405
South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032
New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970
Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718
Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275
Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News