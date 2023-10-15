'India, England, New Zealand and...': Chetan Sharma predicts World Cup semifinalists, leaves ex-champions out

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chetan Sharma speaks to India TV.

The World Cup 2023 has entered the second week of the league stage after the first 12 matches have been played out. India, South Africa and New Zealand are the only three unbeaten teams at the tournament after the Men in Blue hammered Pakistan to cut another undefeated team in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian brigade blew the Babar Azam's side in one of the most single-way traffic in the rivalry between these two. As the World Cup looks to get more intense, it is becoming more and more interesting to see who might be the four semifinalists we can see at the end of the league stage.

Former chief selector of the Indian cricket team Chetan Sharma, in an exclusive chat with India TV, revealed his four picks for the semifinals of the tournament. The hattrick hunk picked two former winners in his World Cup list while leaving two more contenders and ex-winners away from his tally. "It is difficult to predict until teams play once at all venues. But as of now, I feel it will be India, New Zealand, England and South Africa will make it to the semifinals. Earlier, I had picked Australia in my top four but I replace them with South Africa as they have lost both their matches," Sharma said to India TV.

'Pakistan will be in fifth place': Sharma

The former fast bowler then predicted where Pakistan could finish in the World Cup 2023. The Men in Green suffered a drubbing from India which was their first loss of the tournament. The 57-year-old believes that Pakistan will finish in fifth place but it can change. "Pakistan will be in fifth place. But things can change quickly in the World Cup. But yeah, currently, these are my top four teams," he added.

India now have three wins in three outings and are levelled in points with New Zealand. South Africa follow the duo closely with two wins in as many games. India are the top-ranked side in the World Cup points table as of now due to their better net run rate. Kiwis and the Proteas follow them

