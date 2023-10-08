IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Live: India face Australia in opener, Shubman Gill not with team

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Live: India face Australia in opener, Shubman Gill not with teamIND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Live: Rohit Sharma's India face Pat Cummins-led Australia as the Men in Blue kickstart their proceedings in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The top-ranked Indians are up against five-time champions Australia in the battle of two cricketing giants. After the first four matches of the tournament, the hosts will get the chance to step on the field and send the home crowd in awe. Meanwhile, the most successful team of the tournament is gearing up to announce themselves in the tournament on a high note.
India and Australia faced each other in two ODI series this year, where both sides won a series each. The Indians got the better of the Aussies in the latest ODI series the two played as the Men in Blue won it 2-1. But the Aussies edged past India in the March 2-1. The battle is on at Chepauk as the giants will take the field. Follow for the latest updates.