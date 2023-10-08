Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
  5. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Live: India face Australia in opener, Shubman Gill not with team
World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS Live: Four years after a setback in 2019, the Indian cricket team kickstarted another campaign at the ICC World Cup. India are up against Australia in the battle of the giants at MA Chidambaram in Chennai. Follow for the Latest updates.

Written By : Sumeet Kavthale, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: October 08, 2023 13:00 IST
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Live: Rohit Sharma's India face Pat Cummins-led Australia as the Men in Blue kickstart their proceedings in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The top-ranked Indians are up against five-time champions Australia in the battle of two cricketing giants. After the first four matches of the tournament, the hosts will get the chance to step on the field and send the home crowd in awe. Meanwhile, the most successful team of the tournament is gearing up to announce themselves in the tournament on a high note.

India and Australia faced each other in two ODI series this year, where both sides won a series each. The Indians got the better of the Aussies in the latest ODI series the two played as the Men in Blue won it 2-1. But the Aussies edged past India in the March 2-1. The battle is on at Chepauk as the giants will take the field. Follow for the latest updates.

 

 

  • Oct 08, 2023 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SKY or Iyer?

    With Gill ruled out, Ishan shall open the innings. Rahul is a certainty in the middle and then comes the question of who between SKY or Iyer should play. Iyer looks ahead.

  • Oct 08, 2023 12:54 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Shubman Gill not with team

    Okay, so new coming in that Shubman Gill has not travelled with the Indian team for the match. This all but confirms that he won't be participating in the match today. A big loss?

  • Oct 08, 2023 12:43 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India's curtain raiser

    After four years of that heart-break in Manchester, the Indian cricket team will kickstart its campaign in another World Cup. This time the World Cup returns home. India is hosting the ODI World Cup alone for the first time after co-hosting it before. The big rivalry - India vs Australia will hit life into this World Cup as the two giants face each other in their respective curtain raisers. 

