Glenn Maxwell breaks massive six-hitting world record, leaves behind Kieron Pollard during cameo vs SL

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has shone with the ball in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup so far, finally got to show his antics with the bat as he took his side to their first win of the tournament against Sri Lanka on Monday, October 16. In the first innings he got going with the bat, Maxwell smashed a world record as he surpassed Kieron Pollard for hitting the most sixes by a visiting batter in India across all three formats in international cricket.

Maxwell finished off the job for Australia with an unbeaten cameo of 31 off just 21 balls while hitting a couple of sixes and four boundaries. Maxwell has now hit 51 sixes in India in international cricket, which is two more than former West Indies captain Pollard. South African legend AB de Villiers is in third place jointly with ex-Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan with 48 sixes.

Most sixes by a visiting batter in India (across all formats)

51 - Glenn Maxwell

49 - Kieron Pollard

48 - Asghar Afghan

48 - AB de Villiers

Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis (20* off 10) carried on from the good work done by Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, who smashed fifties to kill the chase of 210 runs after yet another poor start with Australia two early wickets. The performances in the powerplay with ball and bat have caused undoing for Australia in the tournament so far. However, a solid comeback with the ball saw Australia take 10 wickets for 84 runs with Adam Zampa picking four of them as he was outstanding despite a soar back.

Australia will next take on Pakistan in Bengaluru on October 20, Friday and will hope to keep the momentum after a poor start to the tournament.

