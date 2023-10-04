Watch: Babar Azam's hug, handshake with Rohit Sharma ahead of ICC Captain's Day in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : @THEREALPCB Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma meets Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during Captain's Day event ahead in Ahmedabad.

World Cup 2023 Captain's Day: A day before the opening match of ICC World Cup 2023 in India, skippers of the participating teams gathered for the Captain's Day event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

During the event, what caught everyone's attention was a bromance moment between Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam when both India and Pakistani skippers hugged each other and had a brief interaction.

A video has been shared by the official handle of Pakistan Cricket on X, formerly Twitter, showing Pak team captain Babar Azam arriving in Ahmedabad to a warm welcome during the Captain's Day event where he met Rohit Sharma.

In the video, both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam are seen exchanging pleasantries, and had a brief hug and handshake interaction.

ICC World Cup 2023 is all set for its opening clash between match between England and New Zealand on October 5 (Thursday) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, India will play its first match against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

India and its arch rival Pakistan will play on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about their clash against India, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that they are excited about the game... it's always a big match.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma while speaking about the tournament said that people are going to love this tournament. The stadiums will be jam-packed. Indians love their cricket. It is going to be a great tournament.

India team World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan team World Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony 2023 Update: Captains' Day to kick-off 13th edition of marquee tournament

ALSO READ | World Cup 2023: Preparations in full swing at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of curtain raiser

Latest Cricket News