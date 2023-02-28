Women's T20 Rankings: Aussie superstars make huge gains after record 6th World T20 title | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ashleigh Gardner celebrates fall of wickets

Women's T20 Rankings: Earlier this week Meg Lanning and her women scripted history as they won their 6th T20 World Cup. The Aussie skipper in particular scripted new pages in history as she won her 5th ICC trophy as the skipper of the side. The Australian women's team defended their successfully as they outplayed South Africa by 19 odd runs. Courtesy of their World Cup victory, the Aussies have made massive gains in the latest rankings.

Darcie Brown who scalped 1 wicket in the final and gave 25 runs in her quota of 4 overs has risen significantly well. Brown has jumped 5 places to third and has reaped sweet rewards of her impactful performance. The 19-year-old set the tone for her team as she dismissed Proteas opener Tazmin Brits. More than the final clash, Brown had a major impact in the semi-final that Australia played against India.

Brown dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues who looked dangerous and posed serious threats to Australia's world cup dreams. Other than Brown, South Africa's Shabnim Ismail too moved pretty quickly and she is now in the 7th spot in the rankings. English spinner Sophie Ecclestone still has her crown and is the number 1 ranked bowler as of now. Ecclestone finished with 11 wickets in the recently concluded women's T20 World Cup.

Laura Wolvaardt who batted at the top of the order for South Africa jumped eight places to sixth as she ended up scoring three crucial half-centuries. The right-hander rescued the hosts from an embarrassing defeat in the crucial T20 World Cup final. Laura Wolvaardt's compatriot Brits too has made some huge gains and she has now leaped 9 places to 12th in the batting rankings. On the other hand, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner continues to impress and she is the number 1 ranked T20 all-rounder.

