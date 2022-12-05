Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma to lead India's charge in U-19 WC and U-19 SA tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shafali Verma to lead India in U-19 T20 World Cup

Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: In a major development, star opening batter Shafali Verma is set to lead the U-19 team of India in the upcoming U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Monday announced India women's squad for the U-19 T20 World Cup and U-19 bilateral away series against South Africa. Notably, apart from the U-19 T20 World Cup, Shafali Verma will also lead the Indian U-19 team in South Africa.

The junior Indian women's team will travel to South Africa to play in a five-match T20I series in December end after which the U-19 T20 World Cup will begin in the same country in January 2023. Releasing a statement BCCI informed, "The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India U19 Women's squad for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U19 and the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup to follow." Notably, BCCI also stated that the U-19 tournament will feature a total of 16 teams and India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland.

The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on 27 January at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on 29 January.

The five T20Is between India and South Africa will be played on December 27, 29, 31 and January 2 and 4. The U-19 T20 World Cup will be held from January 14- January 29. After this, there is yet another major tournament set to be held. The World giants will then chase the ultimate glory in T20I cricket in South Africa as the Women's T20 World Cup begins in February 2023. India are placed in Group B of the tournament.

India U-19 Women's team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree

India team for ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

