Women's Premier League 2024 player auction list announced; Dottin, Garth register under highest base price

The player auction list for the 2024 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) has been announced and the former West Indies allrounder Deandra Dotting and Australia's pacer Kim Garth have registered under the highest base price of INR 50 lakh.

While Garth has the experience of playing in the marquee tournament as she represented Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season, Dottin, though, was picked by Giants, couldn't manage to make it to their squad due to a major blow-up involving her fitness certificates.

165 players will go under the hammer on December 9 - the day of the auction for the second season. Notably, there are a maximum of 30 slots available among the five franchises i.e. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Out of the 30 player vacancies available, only nine slots are for overseas players. Former South Africa speedster Shabnim Ismail, Australia's budding allrounder Annabel Sutherland, her compatriot and wily leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and England's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones are the four foreigners who have enlisted themselves for the second-highest base price i.e. INR 40 lakhs.

After going unsold previously, New Zealand's pacer Lea Tahuhu, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, England's explosive batter Danni Wyatt among others have again registered for the auction and will be the star attraction at the event.

Out of the 165 players, 104 are Indians. 56 out of 165 cricketers are capped while the remaining are uncapped players.

Franchise No of players No of overseas players Total money spent (in INR) Salary cap available Available slots Overseas slots Delhi Capitals 15 5 11.25 crore 2.25 crore 3 1 UP Warriorz 13 5 9.5 crore 4 crore 5 1 Mumbai Indians 13 5 11.4 crore 2.1 crore 5 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 3 10.15 crore 3.35 crore 7 3 Gujarat Giants 8 3 7.55 crore 5.95 10 3 Total 60 21 49.85 crore 17.65 crore 30 9

