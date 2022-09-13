Women's Big Bash League 2022: Sydney Sixers make massive move ahead of new season | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sophie Ecclestone in action

Highlights This is Ecclestone's debut Women's Big Bash League season

She was approached by Perth Scorchers in 2020, but she refused the offer

Sydney Sixers will play the opening game of WBBL on October 13, 2022

Women's Big Bash League 2022: Ahead of the new Women's Big Bash League season, renowned franchise Sydney Sixers have made a new addition to their team. A move that nobody saw coming. The franchise had a poor run in the 2021/22 season of the Women's Big Bash League and they are now desperate to turn their fortunes around and start their campaign on a thumping note. With just 4 wins in 14 matches last year, Sydney Sixers had a very forgettable season and they are doing everything at their disposal just to ensure that they can put an end to their bad run. They are scheduled to play their first match on October 13, 2022, against Brisbane Heat which also happens to be the opening game of this much-awaited cricketing event.

In a sudden change of events, Sydney Sixers have made the first major addition to their squad in the form of world number 1 bowler Sophie Ecclestone. This will be Ecclestone's debut season and it will be interesting to see how she goes about things in such a high-pressure environment. The 23-year-old bowler will play under former English captain Charlotte Edwards who is all set to coach the franchise for the very first time this season.

"It has been a very long time coming and I wanted to be a part of this cricketing event. Quite excited that things fell in place this time around. A few of the English girls have been competing here and they have just loved every bit of the competition", quoted Ecclestone.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time that Sophie has been offered to be a part of the Women's Big Bash League. In the year 2020, she turned down an offer by Perth Scorchers owing to her issues with spending extended periods in biosecurity bubbles. Perth Scorchers are the defending champions this time around and it will be quite a spectacle when Ecclestone takes the field against them.

Latest Cricket News