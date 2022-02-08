Women's Ashes 3rd ODI: Sutherland takes four as Australia complete England humiliation

Follow us on Image Source : MIKE OWEN/GETTY IMAGES Australian players celebrate after dismissing England's Sophie Ecclestone during third Women's Ashes ODI at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Highlights Meg Lanning's half-century took the hosts through to an eight-wicket victory

Australia finish the ODI series with a 3-0 whitewash of England

The win means Australia finished the multi-format series without a loss and with a 12-4 scoreline

Australia's 20-year-old pace bowler Annabel Sutherland finished with career-best ODI figures of 4/31 to reduce England to 163 before skipper Meg Lanning's half-century took the hosts through to an eight-wicket victory in the final and third One-day International of the multi-format Ashes on Tuesday.

Young all-rounder Sutherland led the way with 4/31 at Junction Oval as England were bowled out for a paltry 163, before contributions from all the top-four batters ensured Australia cruised home with more than 13 overs to spare.

The win means Australia finished the multi-format series without a loss and with a 12-4 scoreline.

After opting to bat, England lost debutant Emma Lamb (0) and skipper Heather Knight (9) inside the first hour to slump to 19/2 in nine overs. The experienced duo of Tammy Beaumont (50) and Nat Sciver (46) combined to put on an 88-run stand but were extremely cautious in their approach. They couldn't find a single boundary between overs 18-30, and the pressure of scoring big eventually got to both the batters as they fell in a span of five overs. Thereafter, it all went downhill for the visitors.

Attacking batter Danni Wyatt (9) was Sutherland's first victim and the wickets continued to fall in quick succession as England lost their last seven wickets for just 39 runs to be dismissed midway through their final over for 163.

While the England batters looked to avoid damage, Australia threw caution to the wind from the start, with openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes adding 47 runs in the powerplay.

Freya Davies was the only England bowler who looked like taking a wicket and eventually did, breaking the strong opening stand for 74 by dismissing Healy (42). Sophie Ecclestone made it two in two overs as she got rid of the other set batter, Haynes, for 31.

After the slight setback, skipper Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry ensured Australia got through to an easy win. Lanning played the aggressor, smashing seven fours and a six en route her unbeaten 57 while Perry was solid at the other end with 31 not out.

Brief scores: England Women 163 in 49.3 overs (Tammy Beaumont 50, Nat Sciver 46; Megan Schutt 2/25, Annabel Sutherland 4/31) lost to Australia Women 164/2 in 36.2 overs (Alyssa Healy 42, Rachael Haynes 31, Meg Lanning 57 not out, Ellyse Perry 31 not out) by eight wickets.

(Reported by IANS)