With 1.5 crore base price, senior overseas batter shines before IPL auction 2024

With less than two weeks to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, all the franchises are keeping a keen eye on the players performing in India and other countries as well. In the midst of it, the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL)got underway with the match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Gabba in Brisbane.

It goes without saying that the performances in this tournament too will matter as teams will look to get hold of them in the auction. New Zealand cricketer Colin Munro did just that smashing an unbeaten 99 in the opening game for the Heat and sought the attention of the cricketing fraternity just before the auction.

He opened the innings for the Heat and batted throughout the innings. It was unfortunate for him to stay unbeaten on 99 off 61 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes to his name. Munro couldn't hit a boundary in the final over of the innings despite facing two balls and only took singles. On the other hand, Max Bryant, the man at the other end, ended the innings on a high smashing three consecutive fours to help the Stars end on 214/3 in 20 overs.

Coming back to Munro, it was a brilliant knock from him and will increase his chances of getting a bid in the IPL auction. Munro has put himself in the bracket of base price INR 1.5 crore and in case he ends up playing either one or two more knocks before the auction day, the left-hander might turn out to be one of the most sought after players at the event.

For the unversed, Colin Munro has played 13 matches in the IPL scoring 177 runs at a strike-rate of 125.53. His last appearance in the cash-rich league came in 2019 season while playing for the Delhi Capitals.

