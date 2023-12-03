SA W vs BAN W 1st T20I Pitch report: How will surface play at Willowmoore Park, Benoni in series opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Nigar Sultana and Laura Wolvaardt.

SA W vs BAN W 1st T20I Pitch report: South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women will have a go at each other in the first T20I of a three-match series at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. After being appointed as full-time captain of the South African side, Laura Wolvaardt's first assignment as the leader would be to lead her team in a T20I and an ODI series against Bangladesh.

The two sides have met each other 11 times in T20Is and the Proteas side enjoys a lopsided lead. From 2012 to 2023, the Proteas have won 10 of the 11 T20Is against the Bangla women and have lost just one game - a 7-wicket loss in 2012 in Mirpur.

Willowmoore Park, Benoni Pitch report

The pitch at Willowmoore Park, Benoni favours the teams batting second more. Out of the 25 T20Is played here, the teams batting first have won 10 games, while the teams chasing have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. The average first innings score here is 137, which indicates that there is help for the bowlers. The average second innings score dips to 116.

Willowmoore Park - The numbers game

Stats - T20

Total T20 matches - 25

Matches won batting first - 10

Matches won bowling first - 15

Average 1st Inns scores - 137

Average 2nd Inns scores - 116

Highest total recorded - 205/5 by BW vs ND

The lowest total recorded - 48/10 by ND vs KEN

Highest score chased - 175/2 by UGA vs TAN

The lowest score defended - 146/9 by BW vs GH

Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Lata Mondal, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shorifa Khatun

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits(w), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Ayanda Hlubi, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Eliz-mari Marx

