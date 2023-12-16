Will Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson get their chance in ODIs against South Africa? KL Rahul answers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson.

After proving his credentials in India's T20I set-up, Rinku Singh has become one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket in recent times. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter has impressed many with his blistering batting approach and his ability to finish games is a sight to behold. Rinku Singh has earned his maiden ODI call-up for the South Africa series, while many other players have been recalled too.

Sanju Samson also makes his return to the ODI setup after missing out on the ODI World Cup 2023. With the senior pros resting, it is expected that the duo will be making their appearance in the series against the Proteas. India's captain for the South Africa ODI series KL Rahul also confirmed the same.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the series, Rahul confirmed that both Rinku and Samson will get their chances in the ODIs against South Africa. "Yeah, I think so (on whether Rinku will play at No.6). He has obviously shown how good a player he is. We have all seen in the IPL that he is very skilled. But what has been very good is the temperament he has shown in the T20I series, the game awareness and the calmness he has shown. Yes across all formats in first-class cricket. Yes, he will get his opportunity in the ODI series," Rahul said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st ODI against South Africa.

'Sanju Samson to play in middle order': Rahul

The Karnataka star then also spoke on whether Sanju Samson will get his chance after a reasonable gap in ODIs. "Yeah, I think Sanju will bat in the middle-order and that is the role he has played in ODI cricket. He will bat at either five or six and he will play that role. For now, I am going to do wicket-keeping in this series but if there is an opportunity then at some point, he will also keep the wickets," Rahul said on Samson.

Rinku Singh was recently seen in action in the T20I series against South Africa and Australia. Rinku flourished in his batting in the middle order. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the South Africa T20Is, having scored 82 runs from 2 matches. His 2 outings also featured a crucial 68 off 39 balls, which he made while anchoring the innings for India in the second T20I. The KKR batter's runs came at a strike rate of 167.35. Rinku was explosive in the Australia T20Is too, where he smacked 105 runs from 5 matches at a strike rate of 175.

India are set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting on December 17 in Johannesburg. The caravan will then move to Gqeberha for the second contest, to be played on December 19 before the final game in Paarl on December 21.

