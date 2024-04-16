Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
  Will David Warner play for Delhi Capitals against GT in Ahmedabad? Coach Ricky Ponting gives crucial update

Will David Warner play for Delhi Capitals against GT in Ahmedabad? Coach Ricky Ponting gives crucial update

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting provided an update on senior opening batter David Warner ahead of their IPL 2024 game against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Warner suffered a blow on his finger in the last game against the Lucknow Super Giants and went for scans.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2024 22:42 IST
David Warner hurt his finger while batting against the
Image Source : AP David Warner hurt his finger while batting against the Lucknow Super Giants in the last game for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) may be in the lower rung of the points table in the 2024 edition of the IPL, however, they haven't played as badly as some of the other teams and place on the standings. Injuries have been a bit of a concern for the Capitals in the season so far with some of the key players staying on the sidelines. While Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar have recovered, Mitchell Marsh has returned home with a partial hamstring tear and now another star player, opener David Warner is under the injury cloud.

Warner, who was unlucky as the ball rolled onto his stumps against the Lucknow Super Giants, copped a blow on his left-hand and injured his finger. Warner was doubtful for the Wednesday (April 17) game against the Gujarat Titans and head coach Ricky Ponting has provided an update on him in the pre-match press conference saying that a final decision will be taken on him on the match day.

"David did have an X-ray after the last game. That X-ray came back all clear. But, he's got a lot of swelling around the knuckle on his left hand.  We'll give him a fitness test tomorrow morning, and keeping our fingers crossed that he's okay," Ponting said.

The Capitals have two wins in six matches and one more loss at this stage of the tournament could put their campaign in jeopardy. Even though the Capitals had a good day with the bat in Lucknow a few days ago, the batters will have to put up a good show yet again given they face the threat of Afghanistan spin twins, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, more so if they don't have Warner for the encounter in Ahmedabad.

However, Ponting was hopeful of his batters' preparation saying that the work has been put in keeping in mind those bowlers. "We will structure our batting order tomorrow to make sure that we've got the right batsmen against their spinners in those crucial middle overs of the game. The batsmen are well aware of the skill set that they'll need tomorrow to take on this Gujarat side," Ponting added.

Titans, on the other hand, have won three and lost three in six games played so far.

