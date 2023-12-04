Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WI vs ENG: Shai Hope equals Virat Kohli and Viv Richards' feat with his 16th ODI ton in first ODI

WI vs ENG: Shai Hope equals Virat Kohli and Viv Richards' feat with his 16th ODI ton in first ODI

West Indies defeated England in the first ODI of the three-match series chasing down 326 runs with four wickets in hand. Skipper Shai Hope smashed his 16th ODI ton and remained unbeaten in the chase helping his team take an early lead in the series.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2023 12:33 IST
WI vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Shai Hope

West Indies captain Shai Hope shined in the first ODI against England with a brilliant century, his 16th in the format. Thanks to his knock, the hosts managed to chase down 326 runs with four wickets and seven balls in hand. During the course of his knock, Hope also completed 5000 runs in ODI cricket, no rare feat by any means. He has now scored 5049 runs in 114 innings at an excellent average of 51 with 16 tons and 24 fifties.

Hope reached his 5000-run feat in 114 innings, the same as two legendary players - Virat Kohli and Viv Richards. He is the joint-third fastest to the milestone with only Babar Azam and Hashim Amla ahead of him. Former Pakistan captain Babar had gone past 5000 runs in ODI cricket in just 97 innings while Amla had done it in 101 outings with the bat.

Fastest to 5000 runs in ODIs

Players Innings taken
Babar Azam (Pakistan) 97
Hashim Amla (South Africa) 101
Virat Kohli (India) 114
Viv Richards (West Indies) 114
Shai Hope (West Indies) 114

Moreover, Hope is also the fifth fastest to 16 ODI centuries with Babar Azam and Hashim Amla yet again on top having done it 84 and 94 innings respectively. In this aspect, Kohli is at the third position along with David Warner having reached 16 centuries in the 50-over format in 110 innings.

As far as the match is concerned, Harry Brook was the star for England scoring 71 runs after the opening duo of Phil Salt (45) and Will Jacks (26) providing a quick-fire start. However, Jos Buttler's barren run in the format continued as England managed to post 325 runs in their 50 overs before getting bundled out. In response, West Indies too started with their opening pair of Alick Athanaze and Brandon King adding 104 runs in less than 18 overs.

Related Stories
Shai Hope guides West Indies to historic win over England in 1st ODI

Shai Hope guides West Indies to historic win over England in 1st ODI

Shai Hope reveals game-changing chat with MS Dhoni following awe-inspiring hand in historic chase

Shai Hope reveals game-changing chat with MS Dhoni following awe-inspiring hand in historic chase

Sam Curran moves past Steve Harmison to create undesired record for England

Sam Curran moves past Steve Harmison to create undesired record for England

Hope came out to bat at four after both openers got out in quick succession and made sure to stick in the middle till the end. Romario Shepherd made it easy for his captain with a brilliant 49-run knock off 28 balls as the Caribbean side won the series opener by four wickets.

Latest Cricket News

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News

X