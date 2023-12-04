WI vs ENG: Shai Hope equals Virat Kohli and Viv Richards' feat with his 16th ODI ton in first ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shai Hope

West Indies captain Shai Hope shined in the first ODI against England with a brilliant century, his 16th in the format. Thanks to his knock, the hosts managed to chase down 326 runs with four wickets and seven balls in hand. During the course of his knock, Hope also completed 5000 runs in ODI cricket, no rare feat by any means. He has now scored 5049 runs in 114 innings at an excellent average of 51 with 16 tons and 24 fifties.

Hope reached his 5000-run feat in 114 innings, the same as two legendary players - Virat Kohli and Viv Richards. He is the joint-third fastest to the milestone with only Babar Azam and Hashim Amla ahead of him. Former Pakistan captain Babar had gone past 5000 runs in ODI cricket in just 97 innings while Amla had done it in 101 outings with the bat.

Fastest to 5000 runs in ODIs

Players Innings taken Babar Azam (Pakistan) 97 Hashim Amla (South Africa) 101 Virat Kohli (India) 114 Viv Richards (West Indies) 114 Shai Hope (West Indies) 114

Moreover, Hope is also the fifth fastest to 16 ODI centuries with Babar Azam and Hashim Amla yet again on top having done it 84 and 94 innings respectively. In this aspect, Kohli is at the third position along with David Warner having reached 16 centuries in the 50-over format in 110 innings.

As far as the match is concerned, Harry Brook was the star for England scoring 71 runs after the opening duo of Phil Salt (45) and Will Jacks (26) providing a quick-fire start. However, Jos Buttler's barren run in the format continued as England managed to post 325 runs in their 50 overs before getting bundled out. In response, West Indies too started with their opening pair of Alick Athanaze and Brandon King adding 104 runs in less than 18 overs.

Hope came out to bat at four after both openers got out in quick succession and made sure to stick in the middle till the end. Romario Shepherd made it easy for his captain with a brilliant 49-run knock off 28 balls as the Caribbean side won the series opener by four wickets.

