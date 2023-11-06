Why would I congratulate him? Kusal Mendis' response to bizarre question about Kohli's 49th ODI ton - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB Kusal Mendis was taken aback by a question about Virat Kohli all of a sudden ahead of his side's game against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in a battle for survival in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Delhi on Monday, November 6. Sri Lanka are still in with a chance to make it through to the semi-finals while Bangladesh will be fighting to stay in the hunt for qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka are coming off a massive 302-run loss to India and will need to pick themselves up rather quickly but skipper Kusal Mendis out of nowhere, was asked about Virat Kohli's 49th century in the pre-match press conference and he was taken aback by a bizarre question.

It is not the first time a journalist in the ongoing World Cup has come up with a weird question as Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler found themselves on the receiving end of such question earlier in the tournament and it was turn of Mendis to face one. Kohli smashed a record-equalling 49th ODI hundred against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5 after which the journalist thought it was correct to ask Mendis about the same.

"Virat Kohli completed his 49th ODI hundred. Would you like to congratulate him?," the journalist asked. To which Mendis came up with an apt response, "Why would I congratulate him?" The video has gone viral.

The said reporter was bashed by users on social media for his poor line of questioning as to why would he ask about a different team altogether rather than asking him about Sri Lanka or them playing in Delhi given the poor air quality.

Sri Lanka, if they lose today will be eliminated as well and Bangladesh will boost their chances of finishing in the Top 8 to make it to the Champions Trophy 2025. Bangladesh have already been eliminated with six losses as captain Shakib Al Hasan termed it their worst-ever World Cup campaign.

Latest Cricket News