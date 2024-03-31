Why is Kuldeep Yadav not playing in DC vs CSK clash?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kuldeep Yadav against Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals suffered a big injury blow going into the crucial IPL 2024 game against Chennai Super Kings at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav misses out on Delhi Capitals' playing eleven due to a niggle.

Ishant Sharma makes his return from the injury and replaces Kuldeep Yadav in Delhi's playing XI against CSK. Delhi Capitals also recalled a top-order batter Prithvi Shaw in their playing eleven with struggling Ricky Bhui missing out.

"We'll bat first," Rishabh Pant said. "Wicket looks good, we want to use it as a batting track, put runs on the board. (On playing home games in Vizag) I think it makes a lot of difference, but we practiced here. We came here and got 10 days at this wicket. Two changes - Kuldeep had a niggle, and Prithvi Shaw comes in. Ricky Bhui is out, Ishant Sharma comes in."

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings entered the game with no change to their playing eleven that beat Gujarat Titans in the last game.

"First game here, not too much information on this pitch," Rutuaj Gaikwad said at the toss. "Let's see how it goes. The plan remains the same, keep things simple and try to win those individual moments, individual battles. No changes for us, going with the same squad. (On captaincy) I've done it for my state side, and for India as well at age group level, plus I have a few experienced guys to help me out."

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals Subs: Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk.