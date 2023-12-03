Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
  5. IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Why Deepak Chahar is not playing in India vs Australia game? Suryakumar Yadav reveals

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Deepak Chahar has been left out of the Indian team for the 5th T20I against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Arshdeep Singh comes in place of the right-arm quick bowler. Know why Chahar is not playing.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: December 03, 2023 18:48 IST
Deepak Chahar IND vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India and Australia face each other in the final T20I of the five-match series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have already bagged the series in the fourth T20I when they defeated the Aussies by 20 runs. The hosts look to end the series on a high note as they continue their build-up for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian team has been asked to bat first in Bengaluru after Aussie captain Matthew Wade opted to bowl first. India's interim captain Suryakumar Yadav also expressed his desire to chase due to the friendly conditions at the Chinnaswamy track in the second innings. The Men in Blue made one forced change in the team as Deepak Chahar was dropped from the side.

Why Deepak Chahar is not playing?

India captain Suryakumar revealed that the hosts have made just one change to their playing XI and have dropped pacer Deepak Chahar from the team. Arshdeep Singh comes in for the CSK pacer. "We would have loved to bowl first. I told the team to not change anything, another opportunity to play in front of an amazing crowd, so just go and enjoy (is my message to the team). The way the batting unit has delivered, just told them to believe and execute. Arshdeep comes in for Deepak Chahar. He (Deepak) has flown back home because of a medical emergency," SKY said at the toss in Bengaluru.

Notably, Australia also made one change to their playing XI. "We will have a bowl. The wicket feels a bit tacky and also there is a bit of weather around. One change for us. Ellis comes in for Green. Exciting times for selectors and youngsters, to make a mark and put pressure on some of the spots," Aussie captain Matthew Wade said at the toss.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

