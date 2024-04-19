Why are Daryl Mitchell and Shamar Joseph not playing in LSG vs CSK clash in IPL 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell and Shamar Joseph.

Chennai Super Kings are up against Lucknow Super Giants in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The hosts won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Both the teams have made changes to the Playing XI that played in their last matches of the tournament.

LSG have dropped Shamar Joseph from the playing XI while Matt Henry comes in for him. Meanwhile, CSK are going without Daryl Mitchell and Shardul Thakur in their first XI. Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar have come in for them. However, Shardul is named in the impact sub list and is likely to come when CSK bowl.

The two captains did not provide reasons for the replacements but it is understood that they are not in the Playing XIs due to tactical reasons. Mitchell was not in good touch and Moeen Ali has a decent record against LSG - 6 wickets in 3 matches. Notably, Shamar Joseph leaked big runs in his first match of IPL - against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew hasn't been a big factor. Hopefully it stays good for 40 overs. We would like to know what we are chasing. There weren't any blunders we made. Last game against KKR was a big defeat. Still pretty relaxed. I know it's halfway mark. As a leadership group, if we panic it spreads. That's not what I like to be. Great support staff. We are trying to keep as relaxed as possible. The pitches have been relaid here. Each time you play, it can be different. Just one change. Joseph is out, Matt Henry comes in," KL Rahul said at the toss.

"We would have bowled first. We batted first in the last game and batted well. (Win against MI) A good confidence-booster. Going there and defending is a big boost for us. We don't want to get complacent. We are trying to be as consistent as possible. Just a bit lucky (on his batting), unlucky dismissal in the first two matches. Good to be back, good to be going. Everyone is confident. Two changes. Mo comes in for Mitchell, Deepak comes in for Shardul," Ruturaj said at the toss.