Who is 1st Indian player to score century in all three formats?

Cricket has become demanding over the last few years especially since the advent of the T20 format at the international level. Keeping up with all three formats - ODI, T20I and Tests - has become tough for the players across the world. This has led to players retiring from at least one of the formats in order to prolong their careers in other forms of the sport. For the same reason, scoring a century in all three formats is considered a special achievement and only five Indian players have managed to do it.

Suresh Raina is the first ever Indian cricketer to score a century across all three formats of the game. He achieved this feat in 2010 after scoring a ton against South Africa during the T20 World Cup in West Indies. He had smashed 101 off just 60 balls with the bat and had already scored tons in the other two formats before. The other Indian cricketers to achieve this special feat are Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

Until 2022, there were only three cricketers to score a ton in all three formats. Virat Kohli smacked his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in Asia Cup last year while Gill achieved the record earlier this year smashing centuries at will across all the formats.

Among other countries, players like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Mahela Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ahmed Shahzad, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Tamim Iqbal, Glenn Maxwell, Kevin O'Brien, David Warner, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan have scored centuries across all three formats of the game.

